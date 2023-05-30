Elizabeth Holmes set to begin 11-year prison sentence Tuesday

Elizabeth Holmes jurors hear different takes on her downfall
The trial has been underway for three months, and the jury will weigh 11 felony counts of fraud and conspiracy facing the Theranos CEO.LEARN MORE
Holmes has been out on bail since January 2022, when she was convicted of defrauding investors in her company Theranos.
Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced Silicon Valley executive convicted of defrauding investors, is scheduled to begin her 11-year prison sentence Tuesday.
Holmes was the CEO of Theranos, a startup that claimed its groundbreaking technology could detect diseases with a finger prick and just a few drops of blood. Those claims led to nearly $1 billion in funding.
However, the 39-year-old defrauded investors out of millions of dollars during her years running the company that promoted the blood-testing device that actually never worked.
During her trial, Holmes admitted making mistakes at Theranos but continued to deny committing any crimes.
"Contrary to her suggestion that accuracy and reliability were central issues to her convictions, Ms. Holmes' misrepresentations to Theranos investors involved more than just whether Theranos technology worked as promised," said U.S. District Judge Edward Davila.
Holmes has been out on bail since January 2022, when she was convicted on fraud and conspiracy charges.
The sentencing judge recommended that Holmes be incarcerated in a minimum-security women's prison camp located in Bryan, Texas, that holds about 650 inmates.
Once Holmes becomes an inmate, she will leave behind two young children, a 2-year-old son and a 3-month-old daughter.
The trial has been underway for three months, and the jury will weigh 11 felony counts of fraud and conspiracy facing the Theranos CEO.LEARN MORE
Agencies are losing officers faster than they can hire new recruits.
The victim is hospitalized in critical condition, and the suspect is charged with attempted murder.
Police apprehended a suspect accused of driving erratically in a vehicle with a sign indicating there was an explosive device in the automobile.
The ship was 90 miles off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, when the Coast Guard got the call about a medical emergency.
Human metapneumovirus, discovered in 2001, typically peaks in the winter and spring months.
Agencies are losing officers faster than they can hire new recruits.