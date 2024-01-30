Elon Musk's Neuralink implants first device in human brain

Elon Musk's Neuralink gets FDA approval to start clinical trials
Neuralink said its initial goal is to give people with quadriplegia the "ability to control their computers and mobile devices with their thoughts."
Neuralink has completed the first implant in a human brain after receiving FDA approval for a human study last year, according to Musk.
Elon Musk's startup neurotechnology company Neuralink has implanted a device in a human brain for the first time, according to the billionaire.
Neuralink was founded in 2016 and is developing implantable brain–computer interfaces.
Elon Musk posted on X Monday, stating “The first human received an implant from Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well. Initial results show promising neuron spike detection.”
The first human received an implant from @Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2024
Initial results show promising neuron spike detection.
Neuralink was granted FDA approval for a human study on brain implants back in May 2023. This came as the company was reportedly under investigation for animal cruelty allegations.
The nonprofit organization Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine called for an investigation into the biotech company in September 2023 after the death of a dozen monkeys on which the brain implant was being tested, a statement from the group said.
Neuralink’s first product is called Telepathy, Musk posted on X. It will enable humans to control almost any device just by thinking.
Initial users will be those who have lost use of their limbs, according to Musk’s tweet.
The group claims Musk made false statements about the safety of the device after several test monkeys died due to complications.
