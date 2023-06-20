Elton John says LGBTQ+ movement is 'suffering' in the US

LGBTQ+ pride flags vandalized at Stonewall monument 3 times in June
In the latest act of destruction at the New York monument, police found about 33 pride flags broken and tossed to the ground over the weekend.LEARN MORE
The singer said there is a "growing swell of anger and homophobia" in America.
Elton John, the trailblazing openly gay musician, believes years of progress made by the LGBTQ+ community is being stifled in the U.S.
In an interview with Radio Times, John singles out Florida. The state recently expanded its Parental Rights in Education Act, which bans the instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity through 12th grade. It also enacted a law that bans gender-affirming care for minors.
"We seem to be going backwards," John stated. "And that spreads. It's like a virus that the LGBTQ+ movement is suffering."
The Brit added that he would no longer do residencies in the U.S., noting the current climate.
"It’s a growing swell of anger and homophobia that’s around America," he told the magazine.
In the latest act of destruction at the New York monument, police found about 33 pride flags broken and tossed to the ground over the weekend.LEARN MORE
John had residencies in Las Vegas between 2004 and 2018. They were reportedly among the highest grossing Las Vegas residencies of all time.
The "Rocket Man" singer is not done performing. The 76-year-old will be headlining Glastonbury Festival in the United Kingdom on Sunday.
His advocacy work also continues. The Elton John AIDS Foundation, which was started in 1992, is still going strong. Its mission is to end the stigma surrounding AIDS and the LGBTQ+ community.
"We speak out against prejudice and stigma to change laws and policies and raise standards for equitable, non-judgmental testing, treatment and care," the organization states.
The White House has always had musical guests come and perform, but what is the history and strategy behind these visits?LEARN MORE
About 70 countries criminalize same-sex intimacy.
Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to sign legislation that protects families who come to New York from states that have banned gender-affirming care.
In the latest act of destruction at the New York monument, police found about 33 pride flags broken and tossed to the ground over the weekend.
The Biden administration has issued new rules that could take effect later this year that would eliminate hidden fees from cable bills.
Property analytics firm CoreLogic says rental costs have increased by 26% since February 2020.
The Missouri Department of Conservation reported that the second northern snakehead was caught in May.