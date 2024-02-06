ESPN, FOX and Warner Bros. Discovery plan new sports streaming app

Customers dropping streaming services, switching to ad-based plans
The new service will bring together coverage of the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college football and the FIFA World Cup, plus golf, tennis and cycling events.
ESPN, FOX and Warner Bros. Discovery plan to combine their sports offerings into a new streaming package that will be available in Fall of 2024.
The new service will bring together coverage of the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college football, the FIFA World Cup, and golf, tennis and cycling events.
Subscribers will have access to content across "ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ABC, FOX, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS, truTV, as well as ESPN+," the companies wrote in a press release on Tuesday.
The paid service is expected to launch in late 2024 using a new app. Subscribers will reportedly have the option to bundle it with other services like Disney+ and Hulu.
ESPN, FOX and Warner Bros. Discovery are expected to each own one-third of the new operation, to which they will license their content on a "non-exclusive basis."
Pricing will be announced later, the companies said.
The new app won't replace existing plans that ESPN has to offer its sports content in a separate streaming app, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.
