'Euphoria' actor Angus Cloud's cause of death revealed

Angus Cloud's mom says 'Euphoria' star did not intend to end his life
The actor passed away the week after his father died.LEARN MORE
Angus Cloud, who starred in HBO's "Euphoria" as Fezco, died of an accidental overdose in July, a coroner has confirmed.
Angus Cloud's cause of death has been revealed nearly two months after the actor died at the age of 25.
Cloud's death was due to an accidental overdose, the Alameda County coroner’s office confirmed Thursday. It said he suffered “acute intoxication” due to “combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines.”
Cloud, who starred as Fezco on HBO’s “Euphoria,” died at his family’s home in Oakland, California, on July 31.
In a statement at the time, his family said Cloud had been struggling with the loss of his father, whom they buried the week prior.
"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the family statement said. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."
The actor passed away the week after his father died.LEARN MORE
Four days later, Cloud's mother posted on Facebook saying her son's "struggles were real," but he "did not intend to end his life." She said he had been in deep grief about his father's "untimely death from mesothelioma" but that his last day was a joyful one, filled with him reorganizing his room with intent to stay there for a while to help the family financially and emotionally.
"When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning," her post said. "I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project's, fell asleep and didn't wake up."
His mom continued to say his work on "Euphoria" became a "lightning rod" for inciting conversations about "compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love" and asked people to make acts of kindness a part of their daily lives to honor Cloud.
Cloud was scouted by a "Euphoria" casting associate while walking down the street in New York, where he had been working at a restaurant at the time. He went on to star in the show's first two seasons and has had film and music video roles. He was finishing up three film projects at the time of his death.
The petition, filed in New York City on Thursday, comes after the couple announced they were splitting earlier this month.
Voter registrations for 18-year-olds in the U.S. saw a notable 115% increase compared to last year's National Voter Registration Day.
Actress Bijou Phillips had been by her husband's side during his trial and retrial, where he received a sentence of 30 years to life.
The situation by Thursday made a disruption in government services likely as time runs out for Congress to act.
Gov. Josh Green talks exclusively with Scripps News about the unprecedented wildfires on Maui, and the need to address climate change.
Police officers jumped into action along with several bystanders to save a 19-year-old's life after his car overturned.