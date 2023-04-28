European Commission reaches agreement to move Ukraine grain

US will start training Ukrainian troops on Abrams tanks next month
A tentative deal has been reached, the European Commission announced, which would 'in principle' get Ukraine grain to multiple countries in Europe.
The European Commission announced Friday that it had come to an agreement that would facilitate the delivery of grain from Ukraine to five European countries.
The agreement is "in principle" in nature and would allow for the transit of "agri-food" through Hungary, Bulgaria, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.
The countries had previously imposed restrictions on importing grain from the war-torn country.
Executive Vice President at the Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, said farmers in Ukraine's neighboring European Union countries had concerns addressed.
Dombrovskis said Ukraine was part of the negotiations and said safeguard measures would be in place for the most important agricultural goods including wheat, corn, and sunflower seed. He also said a support package for farmers of 100 million Euros would be put in place.
"In return, neighboring states will be withdrawing their unilateral measures," Dombrovskis said.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba hosted his counterparts from four Nordic and three Baltic countries in the southern port city of Odesa on Friday.
Ukraine's supporters have provided former Soviet MiG-29 fighters in the war efforts against Russia.
In Kyiv on Friday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met the presidents of Slovakia and the Czech Republic.
