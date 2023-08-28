Evacuation orders issued in Florida ahead of Idalia

Hurricane warning issued for Florida Gulf Coast as Idalia strengthens
Pasco, Citrus and Hernando counties have all issued either mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders ahead of the storm.
Pasco County, which includes part of the Tampa area, issued mandatory evacuation orders in certain areas.
Find a detailed map of evacuation areas by clicking here.
You must evacuate if one or more of the following applies to you:
You live in Evacuation Zone A
You live in a manufactured home, mobile home or RV anywhere in Pasco County
You live in a low-lying area or an area prone to flooding
You live in a structure that historically has experienced flooding during heavy rainfall
You’re in an area ordered evacuated by local authorities due to life-safety hazards
You should evacuate if one or more of the following applies to you:
You live in Evacuation Zones B or C
You’re registered with Pasco County as a special needs resident
You would be vulnerable in the event of a power loss
Residents living in campers, recreational vehicles, tents or other structures unable to withstand the winds of a tropical storm, or along the west side of U.S. Hwy 19, are advised to voluntarily evacuate.
Voluntary Evacuations have been issued for all areas west of U.S. 19, which includes Evacuation Zones A, B and C.
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to become a hurricane on Monday. The extremely warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico will provide the energy needed for Idalia to rapidly intensify. It's expected to become a Category 3 hurricane before it makes landfall early Wednesday.
The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for Florida's Gulf Coast from the Middle of Longboat Key northward to the Holocene River.
The storm is expected to be classified as a Category 1 as it approaches Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday afternoon.
Hurricane-force winds could impact areas hundreds of miles inland from where Idalia comes ashore Wednesday.
Idalia has formed in the Gulf of Mexico but will strengthen as it moves north in the coming days.
