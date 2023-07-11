Ex-college basketball star on trial after son's body found in freezer

The trial for a Virginia man and former University of Richmond basketball star charged with killing his young son and hiding his body in a freezer for several years got underway on Monday. Kassceen "Kass" Weaver faces charges for felony murder, felony child neglect and concealing a dead body.

The case made international headlines in 2021 when the child's body was discovered in a freezer at Weaver's home in Chesterfield, Virginia.

Prosecutors alleged Weaver, 50, was responsible for the death of his youngest son, Eliel Adon Weaver (who went by Adon), and tried to conceal the child's death. Adon was reportedly under the age of 5 when he died.

In previous court hearings, the Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has said Adon died of blunt force trauma and had suffered a skull fracture and multiple rib fractures, among other injuries.

Weaver's wife, Dina Weaver, was initially charged in connection with the death as well, but prosecutors later withdrew the charges.

Kassceen Weaver has since been charged with aggravated malicious wounding involving his wife and will stand trial in that case next month.

History of the case

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Joshua Loren said the case began on May 4, 2021, when the brother of Adon's mother called police and informed them that Adon's body was being kept in a freezer at the home.

Loren said when police executed a search warrant, they found Adon's body in a large freezer in the family's garage inside a vacuum-sealed bag and plastic storage bin.

He added an autopsy of Adon revealed he had skull fractures, a fracture of one of his upper arms and rib fractures.

Loren said Weaver was a stay-at-home dad and primary caregiver to the couple's two sons, including homeschooling them.

He said in October 2018, Weaver called his wife at work and told her that something was wrong with Adon. By the time she got home, the child had died.

Loren said Adon's mother wanted to take him to the emergency room, but said Weaver did not want to as Adon had bruises on his body and he was worried their other son would be taken away.

Instead, Loren said, the family wrapped up Adon's body, bought a freezer, and kept him there.

Weaver's attorney Emilee Hasbrouck said Weaver made a decision to preserve the remains because he could not bear to let go of his child, not to conceal wrongdoing. She added the family chose not to report the death to save his body from undergoing an invasive autopsy and because they had planned to buy a house with a large backyard and bury him there.

The trial is set to resume Tuesday.

This story was originally published by Cameron Thompson at Scripps News Norfolk.