Excessive rain, tornadoes could slam California

La NiÃ±a signals the potential for an active hurricane season ahead
Experts fear that the 2024 season could look similar to the robust 2020 hurricane season, which featured a record 30 named storms.LEARN MORE
Yet another massive storm system will slam California on Monday as forecasters urge residents to be cautious for flash flooding and tornadoes.
Another storm system will bring heavy rain which could produce flooding, gusty winds and possible tornadoes in California on Monday.
Areas just north of Los Angeles, including the Santa Barbara region, are under a moderate risk for excessive rainfall. Much of the rest of the state has some risk of excessive rainfall. Numerous flood advisories were in place throughout the state. While flash flooding remains a primary concern, there is a risk for mudslides given the rain is falling on already saturated ground.
Much of the state has experienced a rainy start to the month. As of early Monday, Los Angeles has picked up 8.2 inches of rain. On average, the area would have less than 2 inches of rain in the first 18 days of February.
Sacramento has already had over 4 inches of rain this month, which is double its normal. Rain is also well above average in San Francisco this month, as the area has received over 4.5 inches of precipitation thus far.
Experts fear that the 2024 season could look similar to the robust 2020 hurricane season, which featured a record 30 named storms.LEARN MORE
The National Weather Service said Monday's risk for tornadoes will be highest in the Sacramento Valley. While tornadoes are rare in California, they're not unheard of. The state averages about seven tornadoes per year.
Along the northern California coast, high wind warnings were issued as wind gusts could exceed 65 mph.
The upper-level low will also bring heavy snow to Sierra Nevada and Shasta Siskiyous, blanketing the region with 1 to 3 feet of snow by Tuesday morning.
The moisture is expected to shift south on Tuesday, with heavy rain expected to continue in the San Diego region. The National Weather Service said the threat of flash flooding will continue for much of California through Tuesday.
Experts fear that the 2024 season could look similar to the robust 2020 hurricane season, which featured a record 30 named storms.
A major winter storm significantly impacted New York City, causing hundreds of flight cancellations and prompting schools to go virtual.
The threshold for when it's too cold to walk your dog may differ depending on a dog's coat, size or age.
Officials are offering a $7,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for her disappearance.
When Minnesota firefighters arrived at Little Elk Lake, they said that the dog was weak and struggling in the water.
When Minnesota firefighters arrived at Little Elk Lake, they said that the dog was weak and struggling in the water.