Excessive rain, tornadoes could slam California

Another storm system will bring heavy rain which could produce flooding, gusty winds and possible tornadoes in California on Monday.

Areas just north of Los Angeles, including the Santa Barbara region, are under a moderate risk for excessive rainfall. Much of the rest of the state has some risk of excessive rainfall. Numerous flood advisories were in place throughout the state. While flash flooding remains a primary concern, there is a risk for mudslides given the rain is falling on already saturated ground.

Much of the state has experienced a rainy start to the month. As of early Monday, Los Angeles has picked up 8.2 inches of rain. On average, the area would have less than 2 inches of rain in the first 18 days of February.

Sacramento has already had over 4 inches of rain this month, which is double its normal. Rain is also well above average in San Francisco this month, as the area has received over 4.5 inches of precipitation thus far.

The National Weather Service said Monday's risk for tornadoes will be highest in the Sacramento Valley. While tornadoes are rare in California, they're not unheard of. The state averages about seven tornadoes per year.

Along the northern California coast, high wind warnings were issued as wind gusts could exceed 65 mph.

The upper-level low will also bring heavy snow to Sierra Nevada and Shasta Siskiyous, blanketing the region with 1 to 3 feet of snow by Tuesday morning.

The moisture is expected to shift south on Tuesday, with heavy rain expected to continue in the San Diego region. The National Weather Service said the threat of flash flooding will continue for much of California through Tuesday.