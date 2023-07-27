Extreme heat across the country is impacting prices at the pump

When it comes to gas, some drivers will go the extra mile to save some money.

"For some reason this station's always like 20 cents cheaper than the one next to it," Nashville driver Grace Hartrick said. "I don't know why, but I'm not going to question it."

"It's the cheapest gas," Nashville driver John Gardner added. "Everywhere else it's $3.39 or $3.59. I don't know, it's just ridiculous."

As temperatures climb across the country, prices at the pump are climbing too. Since last week, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the United States has gone up by nearly 20 cents, according to AAA.

"It's very hot in the Gulf Coast where a lot of our refineries are," AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper said. "So here in Tennessee the bulk of our gasoline comes from those Gulf Coast refineries through the Colonial Pipeline."

With temperatures soaring over 100 degrees for days on end, production has been cut down.

"So right now it's not that refineries are shutting down," Cooper added. "It's just with that machinery they're not able to work as well as they would during normal temperatures."

She said an increase in crude oil prices are also to blame.

"In the last week and last couple of days, we've seen some fairly significant increases in crude oil prices. The reason that that is important is the price that you see at the pump — crude oil prices account for a little over half of that price."

While gas prices have been volatile in recent months, Cooper says the hot weather and price increases could stick around for the foreseeable future.

"I know when you look at them and they keep going up it just ain't a good feeling," Gardner said.

This story was originally published by Olivia Michael at Scripps News Nashville.