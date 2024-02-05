FAA declares parts of Las Vegas a 'No Drone Zone' for Super Bowl

Super Bowl tickets near record high as fees alone cost thousands
You can still secure guaranteed tickets that aren't sold through the resale market, but those could be even more expensive.LEARN MORE
In addition to restrictions at Allegiant Stadium, there will also be a "No Drone Zone" over Resorts World and Wynn Las Vegas this week.
Security on the ground and in the air will be tight before and during Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.
The Federal Aviation Administration announced that various locations in the city will be considered part of a "No Drone Zone."
The first restriction goes into effect Monday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium. The restrictions will be in effect from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific Time.
There will also be restrictions at Resorts World on Feb. 8. The following day, there will be restrictions above Wynn Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium again.
On the day of the game, Feb. 11, the flight restrictions don't just apply to drone operators: All aircraft are prohibited from flying within a 10-nautical mile radius of the stadium.
There are exceptions for emergency/life-saving flights and approved military aircraft. This year's Super Bowl flyover will be performed by the Air Force's Thunderbirds.
It's a fitting honor for the aviators. They are based just miles away from Allegiant Stadium at Nellis Air Force Base.
You can still secure guaranteed tickets that aren't sold through the resale market, but those could be even more expensive.LEARN MORE
On the ground, the Department of Homeland Security typically works with state and local officials to ensure the safety of those attending the Super Bowl.
During last year's Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, Homeland Security provided 600 people to provide various types of security resources. They were monitoring the air and venue, as well as making cyber and infrastructure assessments.
Police say the two women murdered in Indianapolis are not connected, but the homicides bear striking similarities, including their manner of death.
A woman stole a man's memory card while the pair were on a "date." Its contents are now evidence in the man's double murder trial.
The former first lady was awarded for the narration of her inspirational self-help memoir "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times."
Americans held more than $1 trillion in combined credit card debt in the third quarter of 2023, according to the FDIC's latest report.
Police say the two women murdered in Indianapolis are not connected, but the homicides bear striking similarities, including their manner of death.
The amount allocated to each prepaid debit card would be contingent on the family's size and any existing income they might have.