FAA investigating after Southwest plane flies close to LaGuardia tower

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to Scripps News that they are investigating a concerning incident that happened last month when a Southwest-operated aircraft went off course during a landing attempt at New York's LaGuardia Airport in inclement weather.

The FAA said an air traffic controller instructed the crew of the Southwest Airlines operated flight 147 to "perform a go-around," as it was having trouble landing in the bad weather at around 1 p.m. on March 23.

Flightradar24.com data showed the plane flew as low as 300 feet, The Associated Press reported.

An air traffic controller was heard on audio recordings speaking in a concerned tone telling pilots to climb back to 2,000 feet, LiveATC.net recorded.

"He was not going to land on the runway," a controller was heard saying in audio recordings. The flight was diverted to Baltimore where the aircraft landed safely.

The FAA said in a statement that the agency is "investigating and will determine if the aircraft flew over the tower at LaGuardia."