Farmers Insurance lays off 2,400 employees across its business

Why are insurance companies pulling out of some states?
Insurers are pulling out of big states, and extreme weather and climate change is factoring into the decisions.LEARN MORE
The California-based company says it's restructuring to be better positioned for long-term profitability.
Farmers Insurance is laying off 11% of its workforce — or about 2,400 workers — across all lines of its business.
The California-based company said it is restructuring to be better positioned for long-term profitability.
"Given the existing conditions of the insurance industry and the impact they are having on our business, we need to take decisive actions today to better position Farmers for future success," said Raul Vargas, President and CEO of Farmers Group, Inc., in a statement.
"Decisions like these are never easy, and we are committed to doing our best to support those impacted by these changes in the days and weeks to come," he continued.
Vargas said Farmers aims to manage risk more carefully amid macroeconomic challenges.
The move comes a month after the insurance company pulled out of Florida in a bid to manage risk exposure in the hurricane-prone state.
Farmers also limited new homeowner insurance policies in California — where it is the second-largest home and auto insurer — given the state's high costs and wildfire risks. Allstate and State Farm previously made similar moves in the Golden State.
Insurers are pulling out of big states, and extreme weather and climate change is factoring into the decisions.LEARN MORE
The airline's "Only Adult" seating areas will cost you about $50 to $100 more but will be blocked off from the rest of the aircraft.
The change doesn't impact Prime members who pay $14.99 per month, or $139 a year, for free shipping and other perks.
Facing workplace safety violations, Dollar Tree reached a settlement with the Department of Labor to address long-standing safety issues for workers.
Rep. Dianne Hart said she still hasn't heard from the governor in the days since a racist gunman claimed the lives of 3 Black people in Jacksonville.
Tailei Qi, 34, is accused of killing Zijie Yan inside a science building at the Chapel Hill campus on Monday.
A new instrument launched by NASA can give detailed updates on air quality for much of North America, showing disparities in pollution.