FBI investigates 'suspicious death' on Carnival cruise ship
The FBI is investigating a death which happened on a cruise ship that traveled from Charleston, S.C. in February to Nassau, in the Bahamas.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it was investigating a death that was "suspicious" in nature on a cruise ship that traveled from Charleston, S.C. to Nassau, Bahamas.
The death was aboard the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship, involving a woman who was traveling with her husband.
The FBI's Columbia field office confirmed in a press release that it investigates "certain crimes on the high seas, as well as suspicious deaths of U.S. persons."
Carnival said the FBI met its Carnival Sunshine ship as it returned to Charleston to assist in the investigation. The deceased female and her husband were taken off the ship in Nassau as authorities in the Bahamas investigated the death.
Bahamian authorities were conducting an autopsy, Carnival confirmed through a spokesperson.
The statement from Carnival said, "We are fully cooperating. This is a matter for authorities in The Bahamas and Charleston and we have no further comments."
The ship left Charleston on Feb. 27 traveling to Nassau, before a woman was found unresponsive on the ship. Medical staff and crew on the ship attempted life-saving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead on the ship, according to the FBI.
