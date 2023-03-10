FDA approves nasal spray to treat migraines

Why are migraines so debilitating?
Nearly 40 million Americans battle migraines.LEARN MORE
Zavzpret is the first nasal spray approved to block calcitonin gene-related peptide, a protein believed to contribute to migraines.
People who suffer from migraines will have another option to get relief.
The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's Zavzpret this week. Pfizer says it's the first nasal spray approved to block calcitonin gene-related peptide, a protein believed to contribute to migraines.
In a clinical study, people experienced pain relief as soon as 15 minutes after using the medication.
"As a nasal spray with rapid drug absorption, Zavzpret offers an alternative treatment option for people who need pain relief or cannot take oral medications due to nausea or vomiting, so they can get back to normal function quickly," said Dr. Kathleen Mullin, associate medical director at New England Institute for Neurology & Headache.
Migraines can last up to 72 hours if untreated, according to the National Institutes of Health. The throbbing and pulsating headaches can cause an increased sensitivity to light, noise and odors.
“When a migraine hits, it has a significant negative impact on a person’s daily life," Mullin said.
While anyone can get a migraine, the NIH says they occur in women three times more often than men.
Pfizer said it expects Zavzpret to be available in pharmacies in July.
About 18 percent of American women suffer from migraines.LEARN MORE
Two additional brands of eye drops have initiated recalls, but are not tied to a spate of previous recalls over potentially contaminated eye drops.By Shutterstock
The Tacoma-Perce County Health Department said the woman has refused to take life-saving medication or isolate.By Shutterstock
The diabetes drug has already made headlines for its alleged weight loss benefits. Now, another surprising side affect is garnering attention.By Storyblocks
A culture wars proposal would prohibit drag shows on public property or in places where the adult performances could be viewed by children.By AP
A flurry of comments on social media warned of customers experiencing what was described as a "glitch" with Wells Fargo accounts.By AP
Research from Angi shows utilities cost more in certain states based on a number of variables, but there are a couple ways to lower them.By Scripps News