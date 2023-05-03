FDA clears smart toilet seat for home heart monitoring

Robot-assisted surgery is revolutionizing heart procedures
Casana, a medical technology company, plans to bring the smart toilet seat to the market by the end of 2023.
There will soon be a new way to monitor your heart health.
Casana, a medical technology company, announced that its smart toilet seat, dubbed Heart Seat, received approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The seat is now approved to measure a person's heart rate and oxygen saturation, the company said.
"This clearance is a critical step on our journey to commercialize the Heart Seat," said Casana CEO Austin McChord. "This brings us one step closer to helping patients and healthcare providers across the U.S. manage their health at home."
Casana hopes to equip the toilet seat with the ability to provide other clinical measurements, including blood pressure readings.
The company is planning to bring the product to the market by the end of this year.
While a smart toilet seat is unique, it is not the only way people at home can check their heart rate or oxygen saturation.
There are numerous medical devices on the market currently that provide those readings. Many of the devices take readings from a person's finger.
The home medical equipment market is a growing industry. According to Allied Market Research, it's expected to grow from $30 million in 2019 to an estimated $56 million by 2027.
