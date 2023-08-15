FDA is warning consumers not to use certain pregnancy tests

FDA approves first postpartum depression pill
The pill is taken once a day for two weeks. A similar drug was already available intravenously, but it cost $34,000.LEARN MORE
The tests were manufactured by Universal Meditech, Inc., which notified the FDA that it has stopped all operations.
The Food and Drug Administration is asking consumers not to use certain pregnancy, ovulation and urinalysis tests.
The tests were manufactured by Universal Meditech, Inc., which notified the FDA that it had stopped all operations and is no longer providing support for the tests.
"The FDA is not able to confirm the performance of UMI’s tests, raising concerns that the tests may not be safe and effective," the FDA said in a statement.
UMI initiated a recall to stop tests from going to distributors, but it did not recall items already distributed to consumers. That's what prompted an FDA Safety Communication, so customers would know to stop using the tests.
The pill is taken once a day for two weeks. A similar drug was already available intravenously, but it cost $34,000.LEARN MORE
If you have any of the following products, the FDA says you should throw them out:
One Step Pregnancy Test
DiagnosUS One Step Ovulation Test
HealthyWiser UriTest 10 Parameter Reagent Test Strips for Urinalysis
HealthyWiser UriTest UTI Test Strips
HealthyWiser KetoFast Ketone Test Strips
HealthyWiser pH-Aware pH Test Strips
To Life hCG Pregnancy Urine Test
Am I Pregnant Pregnancy Midstream Test
DeTec hCG Pregnancy Urine Test
PrestiBio Pregnancy Strips
PrestiBio Rapid Detection Pregnancy Test Midstream
PrestiBio Ovulation Strips
PrestiBio Urinalysis Test Strip 10 Parameters
PrestiBio Ketone Test Strips
PrestiBio Breast Milk Alcohol Test Strips
The FDA recommends that people see their medical provider to confirm results if they've recently used one of the tests.
The Democrat, who is a vaccine skeptic, made the abortion comments while visiting the Iowa State Fair.LEARN MORE
Nestlé USA is recalling one of its popular chocolate chip cookie dough products for potentially containing wood fragments.
In recent months, Target has recalled a total of 7.2 million candles after receiving reports of the jars breaking and causing injuries.
Over a dozen models of pressure cookers face a recall after officials said their lids can unlock during cooking, causing severe burn injuries.
The Maternal and Child Health Journal estimates between 2004 and 2015, 171 infants died after u-shaped pillows were found in their sleep environment.
Researchers found bots are faster and more accurate than humans at solving these online puzzles that are intended to dupe them.
Vibrio vulnificus comes from eating raw or undercooked seafood, or contact with saltwater or brackish water.