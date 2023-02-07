FDA recalls hundreds of products after listeria detected at facility

Why is there concern about common food additives?
The products, sold by Fresh Ideation Food Group, have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label and/or identifier on the bottom of the label.
Hundreds of prepared food products, primarily sold on the East Coast, have been recalled for possible listeria contamination, the Food and Drug Administration announced.
The products were sold by Fresh Ideation Food Group, and they have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label and/or identifier on the bottom of the label. The products had sell-through dates ranging from Jan. 31, 2023, through Feb. 6, 2023, the FDA said.
Prepared sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt and wraps are among the items recalled.
The recall was initiated after an environmental sample tested positive for listeria. No illnesses have been reported, the FDA said.
Customers who purchased these items should call Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC at 855-969-3338 for further instructions.
Possible symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, the FDA said. Sometimes life-threatening or fatal cases occur among older adults and people with weakened immune systems, the FDA said.
Click here for a full list of recalled products.
