Fed to decide whether to increase interest rates

The Federal Reserve will conclude two days of meetings on Wednesday with a big decision on whether to increase interest rates.

While it appeared another interest rate hike was in order, recent rank runs have brought into question whether the Federal Reserve would continue raising interest rates. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has stated that the board’s goal is to get the annual rate of inflation down to 2%.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the rate of inflation was at 6%, as of February, which is down from a peak of 9.1% last summer.

Since last year, the Fed increased the Federal Funds rate from 0.75%–1% to 1.5%–1.75%. After a series of interest rate increases, the rate now stands at 4.5%–4.75%, its highest mark in 15 years.

Treasury Secretary Yellen expresses confidence in banking industry Yellen reassured banking leaders, saying the Fed will continue to provide access to liquidity when it is needed.

"Over the past year, we have taken forceful actions to tighten the stance of monetary policy," Powell said days before Silicon Valley Bank collapsed. "We have covered a lot of ground, and the full effects of our tightening so far are yet to be felt. Even so, we have more work to do."

There are mixed opinions among economists on whether a rate hike is appropriate. Larry Summers, the treasury secretary under President Bill Clinton, said he believes a .25% increase would be appropriate.

Meanwhile, former Labor Secretary Robert Reich said in an op-ed for The Guardian that rate hikes should be paused to prevent additional bank runs.

The high federal interest rates have a profound impact on borrowers trying to buy a home. According to federal data, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate has more than doubled in the last year to 6.6%.