FedEx plane crash-lands at Tennessee airport with three pilots aboard

Three people were on board a FedEx plane Wednesday night when it crash-landed in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The aircraft suffered a landing-gear failure, according to the city's fire department, which received reports of the malfunction as the FedEx Boeing 757 plane was on its final approach to Chattanooga Regional Airport.

Public safety agencies rushed to the scene at 11:04 p.m., where they "quickly staged in position and waited" as the aircraft circled before making its final descent.

The plane then crash-landed and skidded off the end of the runway, coming to a stop in the grass with its gear up, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Footage from the Hamilton County EMS, which was one of the agencies that responded to the call, shows the moment the aircraft touched down, sending sparks into the sky.

"There was no fire, only smoke from the engines," the department said. "Great work by the pilot and airport personnel, as well as all responding agencies for their coordinated efforts."

The three pilots aboard were safe and accounted for, the fire department noted, and the airport said none suffered any injuries.

The FAA said it will investigate the incident.

The Chattanooga airport's primary runway was closed after the incident but has since reopened, according to a post from the airport on X.