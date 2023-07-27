Feinstein corrected, told to 'just say aye' at Senate hearing

McConnell addresses health concerns after abrupt pause while speaking
90-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein is the oldest serving member in the U.S. Senate. Multiple members have prompted concerns regarding their age.
Another member of the U.S. Senate has sparked concerns this week over age and ability to perform the job.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California had to be corrected by her staff during a Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday as she was reading from a document.
One staff member whispered in her ear as she looked over, appearing to be puzzled. Then another staff member could be hear telling her to "just say aye."
Feinstein looked puzzled again and then confirmed with the staff member that she should "just" say that one word instead of reading from the document.
The senator then chuckled and said "aye" into the microphone.
90-year-old Sen. Feinstein is the oldest serving member in the U.S. Senate, who has encountered concerns about her health in the past.
In May a spokesperson for the senator said she was continuing to experience complications from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, after she was released from a hospital where she was treated for encephalitis.
On Thursday a spokesperson for the senator said in a statement, obtained by CNN, "Trying to complete all of the appropriations bills before recess, the committee markup this morning was a little chaotic, constantly switching back and forth between statements, votes, and debate and the order of bills."
Her staff said the senator was "preoccupied" and didn't realize the debate portion of the hearing had just ended before she was acted to give her vote.
