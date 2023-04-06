Fentanyl contributed to rapper Coolio's death, manager says
A representative for the late rapper Coolio, 59, reportedly confirmed the entertainer had traces of multiple drugs in his system when he died.
The late Grammy award-winning rapper, actor and producer Coolio had traces of multiple drugs in his system — including fentanyl — when he died, his manager has confirmed.
Coolio died at 59 years old on Sept. 28, and was found at a friend's home, Variety and TMZ reported.
While his cause of death was not publicly known for months, Variety reported that it was believed that he also suffered a heart attack.
A manager for Coolio, Sheila Finegan, told Scripps News she could confirm the report from the coroner detailing his death is true. Another representative for Coolio, Jarel Posey, confirmed to Scripps News and TMZ that drugs played a part in his death, according to a coroner.
Finegan said, "Out of respect for his children I am not releasing any statements at this time."
Entertainment Tonight reported that while Coolio, whose real name was Leon Ivey Jr., had traces of heroin, methamphetamines and fentanyl in his system, there were other factors, such as cardiomyopathy, which contributed to his death.
The entertainer rocketed to fame after recording the song "Gangsta's Paradise" for the hit film "Dangerous Minds" in 1995.
His family planned to honor him with pendants that hold his ashes, worn on a necklace. Each child would be able to choose from customized inscriptions, ET reported, citing a representative.
More than 250, including Ye, no longer billionaires
Some notable figures are now considered former billionaires, and Elon Musk is no longer the richest person in the world, according to Forbes.
Drug dealer pleads guilty in death of actor Michael K. Williams
"The Wire" actor died in September 2021 of an overdose after buying fentanyl-laced heroin from a dealer near his Brooklyn apartment.
Leonardo DiCaprio testifies in trial of Fugees rapper Pras Michel
Pras Michel of the Fugees is on trial facing conspiracy charges as actor Leonardo DiCaprio testified about related business dealings.
Top Stories
Lawmakers face expulsion from the Tennessee House
House Democrats in Tennessee faced expulsion from the legislature as they went through proceedings following a protest in the state's capital.
What is causing the rise of grocery prices around the US?
The increase in the price of groceries is affecting businesses and consumers.
Elite Russian defector discloses Putin's fears, health and habits
Gleb Karakulov was a member of Vladimir Putin's protective service, then he defected and shared details on Putin with journalists.