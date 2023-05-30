Fight at Florida gas station leads to one man lighting another on fire

One man is in custody after authorities said he poured gasoline on another man and lit him on fire after an argument at a gas station in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday.

The victim, who was lit on fire, was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the Mobil gas station on Bearss Avenue and 22nd Street just after 4:30 p.m.

Authorities said after Earl Hargrove, Jr., 34, and the victim got into an argument, Hargrove bought gas, poured it on the victim, and lit him on fire.

Hargrove is charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm and attempted first-degree murder.

"A verbal argument should never escalate to this level of violence," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This suspect's behavior is not only deplorable but will never be tolerated in our community. The suspect, in this case, is currently behind bars while we wait in anticipation for justice to be served."

The sheriff's office said the investigation is still underway. No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200.

This story was originally published by Emily McCain at Scripps News Tampa.