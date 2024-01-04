Fire at house of Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill sparked by child

Firefighters battle fire at home of Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill
Authorities determined the fire on Wednesday was accidental, and said they believe a child in the house playing with a lighter started it.
A large fire at the home of Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill on Wednesday was later determined to have been caused accidentally after a child in the home was playing with a lighter.
Davie Fire Rescue Fire Marshal Robert Taylor said on Thursday that the child was playing with the lighter in one of the home's bedrooms.
Firefighters were dispatched to the South Florida home located in Southwest Ranches about 30 miles north of Miami on Wednesday, just before 2 p.m. local time. Emergency crews and area residents witnessed a significant amount of black smoke billowing from the residence.
Hill was reportedly at a team practice preparing for the Dolphin's regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills scheduled for Sunday night.
Drew Rosenhaus, an agent for Hill, said, "No one was injured ... no pet. So for that, we're very grateful. We're very grateful to the firefighters that put the fire out. Thankfully, the fire was contained to a limited area in the home. Obviously, there'll be some smoke and water damage. It's very difficult for anybody obviously to have your home catch on fire, but Tyreek was handling it, he and his family, with as much poise as you could hope."
The Associated Press reported that Hill paid $6.9 million for the home in May 2022. The residence has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
A large amount of black smoke was seen coming from the home in Southwest Ranches, about 30 miles northwest of Miami.
