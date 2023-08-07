Firefighting helicopters collide in midair, killing 3

US and Canadian firefighters work together to tackle wildfires
U.S. crews have been in Canada for nearly three weeks trying to contain the fires.LEARN MORE
Two helicopters collided in midair Sunday evening while battling a brush fire in a small town east of Los Angeles.
Two helicopters responding to a brush fire in Riverside County, California, collided Sunday evening, killing three people on board one of the helicopters, David Fulcher of Cal Fire said.
At a media briefing early Monday, Fulcher said that one of the helicopters was able to land safely. All three on board the other helicopter died. No one on the ground was injured.
The three people included a contract pilot, a Cal Fire division chief and a Cal Fire captain.
Fulcher said the crash also caused a 4-acre fire, which was quickly extinguished.
"We have lost three great individuals," Fulcher said, adding that he was thankful the incident was not any worse.
U.S. crews have been in Canada for nearly three weeks trying to contain the fires.LEARN MORE
The fire started in a structure in the Riverside County community of Cabazon. It spread to surrounding vegetation, prompting a response from Cal Fire. Firefighters were able to control the original blaze late Sunday evening.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
So far in 2023, Cal Fire has responded to 3,880 wildfires. The department has a fleet of helicopters capable of spreading water and retardant on fires.
Cabazon is located about 90 miles east of Los Angeles. The town was also the site of the 2006 Esperanza Fire, which caused the deaths of five firefighters.
As a former Dartmouth admissions officer, Michele Hernandez knows what works on a college application.
The shortage means sriracha fans are buying from resellers who double and triple prices.
The USDA is investing hundreds of millions of dollars into higher education institutions to foster the next generation of agriculture professionals.
District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan issued his ruling on Monday, more than a month after the countersuit was filed.
Those hoping to enshrine abortion rights or legalize marijuana in Ohio may find it more challenging if Issue 1 passes on Tuesday.
As a former Dartmouth admissions officer, Michele Hernandez knows what works on a college application.