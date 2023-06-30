Fireworks warning: They caused 11 deaths, 10,200 injuries in 2022

Save on your Fourth of July BBQ with these simple swaps
Experts warn that even people being responsible can be at risk of injury because many fireworks contain illegal components.
The Fourth of July is a time of celebration, but those celebrations can turn dangerous and even deadly with fireworks.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission released a report this week that says there were 11 fireworks-related deaths in 2022. The victims ranged in age from 11 to 43 years old.
In addition to the 11 deaths, the CPSC said there were approximately 10,200 fireworks-related injuries last year.
“I urge everyone to use care around fireworks, only use fireworks labeled for consumer use, and always keep children far away from fireworks, including sparklers," said CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric.
Firecrackers were responsible for the most fireworks-related injuries in 2022, followed by sparklers, which can reportedly burn at a temperature of 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.
The CPSC said 43% of fireworks tested last year contained components that did not comply with the law, including faulty fuses, prohibited chemicals and overloaded pyrotechnic materials.
The body parts most often injured by fireworks were hands and fingers, followed by the head, face and ears.
The CPSC said best practices for a celebration with fireworks include not letting children play with sparklers, keeping a water bucket or hose nearby and never using fireworks while drinking alcohol or using drugs.
