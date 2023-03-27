First Citizens Bank acquiring Silicon Valley Bank after collapse

First Citizens Bank is acquiring Silicon Valley Bank after its collapse.

The transaction is structured as a whole-bank purchase, where First Citizens will acquire substantially all loans and other assets, and assume all customer deposits and other liabilities of Silicon Valley, according to a press release.

"First Citizens has a reputation for financial strength, exceptional customer service and prudent lending that spans 125 years. We have partnered with the FDIC to successfully complete more FDIC-assisted transactions since 2009 than any other bank, and we appreciate the confidence the FDIC has placed in us once again," First Citizens Chairman and CEO Frank B. Holding said in a press release. "We look forward to building relationships with our new customers and positioning our company for continued success as we affirm our commitment to support the integrity of our nation's banking system."

First Citizens said the transaction will bring together the complementary strengths of each bank, and will allow the bank to reach a broader customer base.

Existing customers should continue to conduct business as usual.

"There will be no immediate change to customers' current accounts, and they will be able to continue to access their accounts as they do today — through their current websites, mobile apps and branch locations," First Citizens said in a press release. "They can continue to use their checks and cards and will still have ATM and online access to their accounts. Loan customers should continue making loan payments as usual."

First Citizens said a prudent approach to risk management will help the bank protect customers and stockholders through all economic cycles and market conditions.