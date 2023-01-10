Fisher-Price Reissues Rock 'N Play Sleeper Recall After More Deaths

At least 100 infant deaths are now linked to the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play sleeper — and a 2019 recall is being reissued.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the sleeper was taken off shelves almost four years ago after 30 reported deaths of babies who were not restrained rolling over from their backs to their stomachs in the sleeper. At least 70 more deaths have been reported since then.

Close to 5 million Rock 'n Play sleepers have been sold.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends babies sleep on their backs on a flat surface.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says consumers should stop using the Rock 'n Play sleepers and contact Fisher-Price for a refund.