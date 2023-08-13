watch live
toggle menu
LGBTQ+

Flashpoint: Drag Bans

This is a Scripps News original documentary.

Flashpoint: Drag Bans
Scripps News
By Rhana Natour
SMS
Posted: 7:00 p.m. Aug 13, 2023

As more states debate bans on drag performances, Scripps News shows the on-the-ground impact of new laws in two states, Montana and Texas, where performers, protesters, and policymakers clash.

College professor, drag performer says bans can't stop the art form
College professor, drag performer says bans can't stop the art form

College professor, drag performer says bans can't stop the art form

One college professor has a unique perspective on the wave of drag bans in states across the U.S. He says the show will go on.

LEARN MORE