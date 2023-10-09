Florida family sentenced for selling fake 'miracle' cure for COVID-19

Man accused of selling fake COVID cure arrested after 3-year manhunt
The Justice Department said the Grenon family pitched their drug as a cure-all for various diseases, but it was actually a powerful toxic bleach.
Four members of a Florida family who claimed to have developed a "miracle" cure for COVID-19 that actually contained toxic bleach have been sentenced to federal prison.
The U.S. Department of Justice said a federal judge in Miami has sentenced Jonathan Grenon, 37, and Jordan Grenon, 29, to more than 12 years in prison, while Mark Grenon, 66, and Joseph Grenon, 36, each received five years behind bars. A jury found all four family members guilty of conspiring to defraud the United States by distributing an unapproved and misbranded drug.
Prosecutors claimed the Grenons manufactured, promoted and sold a drug they dubbed "Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS)" that they said could treat, prevent and cure COVID-19. However, the DOJ said MMS is a chemical solution containing sodium chlorite and water which, when ingested orally, turned into a powerful toxic bleach that's typically used for industrial water treatment and can be fatal.
Prior to marketing MMS as a cure for COVID-19, prosecutors said the Grenons also pitched it as a miracle cure-all for dozens of other diseases, including cancer, Alzheimer's, diabetes, HIV/AIDS and leukemia. The DOJ claims the Grenons sold tens of thousands of bottles of MMS nationwide, under the guise of Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, a "non-religious" church created to try to avoid government regulation of MMS and shield themselves from being prosecuted.
"The Genesis websites further stated that MMS could be acquired only through a 'donation' to Genesis," the DOJ said in a statement. "But the donation amounts for MMS orders were set at specific dollar amounts, and were mandatory, such that the donation amounts were effectively just sales prices."
Prosecutors claim that the Grenons received more than $1 million from selling MMS.
Apart from the fraud convictions, Jordan and Jonathan Grenon were also found guilty of violating federal court orders to stop selling MMS in 2020, which they ignored. The Grenons were also accused of threatening to "pick up guns" and instigate "a Waco"-style siege should the government attempt to intervene in their business.
