watch live
toggle menu
Crime

Florida gymnastics coach charged with sex with 2 underage students

Oscar Olea, 38, was charged with two counts of sex crimes with minors over 12 but under 18 while under familial or custodial care.

Oscar Olea, wearing green prison garb, in Judge Alberto Miliani's courtroom in Miami
Oscar Olea.
Carl Juste / AP
By AP via Scripps News
SMS
Posted: 9:23 p.m. EST Mar 4, 2024

A South Florida gymnastics coach is in jail following accusations that he had sex with two girls when they were underage.

Oscar Olea, 38, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of sex crimes with minors over 12 but under 18 while under familial or custodial care, the Miami Herald reported.

Olea sexually abused the two students around 2011 while he was their coach, prosecutors said. The victims were 13 and 16, according to arrest warrants. Investigators said Olea developed a brother-sister relationship with both victims, which later turned sexual.

Each charge comes with a $25,000 bond. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Miami-Dade court, but the hearing was rescheduled to Tuesday morning.

Son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach gets DUI sentence commuted
Son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach gets DUI sentence commuted

Son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach gets DUI sentence commuted

Britt Reid's three-year prison sentence is converted to house arrest, over a 2021 incident where he drove drunk and seriously injured a 5-year-old.

LEARN MORE