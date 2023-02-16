Massive fire at Florida plant nursery sends flames, smoke into sky
Nearly two acres of pallets holding plastic pots caught fire at Nursery Supplies Inc. in Kissimmee, just south of Orlando in central Florida.
A massive fire broke out early Thursday at a nursery in central Florida, burning thousands of plastic pots that sent flames and plumes of thick, black smoke into the air.
The fire broke out about 2 a.m. at Nursery Supplies Inc. in Kissimmee, which is just south of Orlando in central Florida, authorities told news outlets.
Hazmat teams from Osceola County and nearby Orange County were monitoring the air quality in the area. No evacuations of nearby homes or businesses have been ordered. Nearly 2 acres of pallets holding the two-gallon plastic pots for plants, some stacked as high as 10 feet, caught fire. The pallets at the nursery retail outlet were outdoors, and firefighters were trying to protect the outlet's building from the blaze.
“There are hundreds of those pallets, and that’s the root of the issue,” Osceola County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Jon Haskett said early Thursday.
Video footage from Orlando television stations showed flames and plumes of thick, black smoke rising in the air.
“We’ve slowed the forward progress of that fire,” Haskett said. “But due to the area that it’s consuming, and the product, it’s just given us a lot of challenges.”
Fire officials didn't immediately know the fire's cause, but an investigation would start once the fire was under control, Haskett said.
Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
Pres. Biden: 3 balloons shot down ‘most likely’ not used for spying
The three objects were shot down after U.S. officials discovered a large balloon drifting over the nation two weeks ago.By Evan Vucci / AP
Ryan Seacrest to leave 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' in spring
His replacement will be co-host Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos.By Lorenzo Bevilaqua / ABC via AP
President Biden takes new steps to address racial inequality
The president signed an executive order requiring annual reviews of disparities in government services.By Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
Top Stories
Tesla recalls 'Full Self-Driving' to fix flaws in behavior
The recall covers certain 2016-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles, as well as 2017 through 2013 Model 3s, and 2020 through 2023 Model Y vehicles.By David Zalubowski / AP
Pres. Biden: 3 balloons shot down ‘most likely’ not used for spying
The three objects were shot down after U.S. officials discovered a large balloon drifting over the nation two weeks ago.By Evan Vucci / AP
Studies show most Americans are sleep deprived
Experts who spoke with Scripps News say multiple factors are causing America’s sleep deprivation crisis.By Scripps News