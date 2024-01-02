Florida woman found nearly 12 years after mysterious disappearance

Missing Chinese exchange student found alive in Utah
Sandra Lemire and her grandmother's minivan hadn't been seen in nearly 12 years until searchers discovered the vehicle in a Florida retention pond.
A Florida woman who was last seen in 2012 was found dead by a search and rescue team in Kissimmee, Florida.
According to Sunshine State Sonar, Sandra Lemire was found inside a vehicle submerged in a retention pond near Walt Disney World. The vehicle matched the description of her grandmother's 2004 Ford Freestar minivan, which had also gone missing.
A cause of death was not released. She was 47 years old at the time of her disappearance.
Both Lemire and the minivan went missing on May 8, 2012.
Police had offered up to a $5,000 reward for information. Orlando Police said that she had been visiting a man she met online in Kissimmee before she disappeared. She called her grandmother to inform her she made it there and would let her know when she would be on her way back. Police said Lemire never called back.
In July 2022, Sunshine State Sonar joined efforts to try to find Lemire. The group said that detectives received a tip last week that led them to the Kissimmee retention pond. Pictures posted by searchers showed the minivan covered in soot with a busted-out windshield.
On Saturday, searchers received a hit on a sonar device that led them to the vehicle submerged in 14 feet of water.
"Our hearts go out to her family who supported us along the way. We are saddened at the circumstances, but glad we could assist in bringing her home," Sunshine State Sonar said.
The group said it has searched more than 60 bodies of water before finding Lemire's remains.
