For night sky watchers, March is full of celestial wonders

Does the phrase "worm moon" leave you scratching your head? The Farmer's Almanac says the name is thought to originally refer to the earthworms that appear as the soil warms in the spring. This attracts hungry birds, which is a traditional sign of spring. The nicknames of the full moon tend to come from Native American, colonial American and other traditional North American sources.

The worm moon goes by other names, all pointing to the return of spring. It's also known as the crow moon, when the birds begin migrating back to their homes; sap moon, when warmer temperatures allow for sap to flow again from maple trees; and wind strong moon, which refers to windy spring weather.

The crest of the full moon takes place at 7:40 a.m. EST on March 7, but it will look full for a day or two before and after that time.

In Real Life: Dark Skies Scripps News' Christian Bryant explores our relationship with light — from its impacts on wellness here on Earth to its shrouding of the stars above. LEARN MORE