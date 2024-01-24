Ford to recall nearly 1.9 million Explorer SUVs for falling trim piece

Ford recalls over 112,000 trucks for risk of rolling away while parked
The rear axle hub bolt may fatigue and break, which can damage the axle hub splines and result in the trucks rolling away when the vehicle is parked.LEARN MORE
The recall comes after U.S. regulators opened an investigation into the problem last year after receiving consumer complaints.
Ford is recalling nearly 1.9 million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because a trim piece can fly off and create a hazard for other drivers.
The recall covers Explorers from the 2011 through 2019 model years.
Documents posted Wednesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that clips holding the trim that covers the roof supports close to the windshield can come loose.
If that happens, the trim piece can fly off and increase the risk of a crash.
The recall comes after U.S. regulators opened an investigation into the problem last January after receiving 164 consumer complaints. Canadian regulators also inquired about the problem.
Documents say that at first, Ford decided against a recall, citing the low mass of the part. But the company decided to do the recall after U.S. regulators determined the problem was a safety hazard.
Ford said in a statement Wednesday that it expects only 5% of the recalled Explorers to be affected by the problem. It encourages owners to contact dealers for an inspection when parts are available.
The company said in documents that it's aware of 568 consumer complaints and more than 14,000 warranty reports alleging that the parts were missing or detached. Ford said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries from the problem.
Dealers will inspect the trim pieces to make sure the clips are engaged and add adhesive to hold them in place.
Owners will be notified starting March 13.
The rear axle hub bolt may fatigue and break, which can damage the axle hub splines and result in the trucks rolling away when the vehicle is parked.LEARN MORE
Consumers with the recalled beds are urged to stop using them immediately and to contact the company for free replacement slats and side rails.
The expanded recall now includes Quaker Chewy Granola Bars and Cereals, Cap'n Crunch Bars and other select cereals.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned restaurants and other retailers not to serve or sell live scallops that could be from a prohibited area.
The Adams administration says half a million New York City residents could see their medical bills forgiven. But 2023 wasn’t an easy year for Adams.
The count aims to estimate how many people are unhoused and what services they may require, such as mental health or drug addiction treatment.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have questioned the president's legal authority to conduct the strikes without authorization from Congress.