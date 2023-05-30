Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, family says

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia, according to a family statement released by The Carter Center.

The 95-year-old is reportedly living "happily" at home in Georgia with her husband, former President Jimmy Carter.

Mental health awareness was a centerpiece of Rosalynn Carter's public life as her husband rose up the ranks in politics.

Later in her career, she created The Carter Center's Mental Health Task Force, which brings together stakeholders to promote "positive change in the mental health field."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older have dementia. The agency projects that number will nearly triple by 2060.

"We hope sharing our family's news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices around the country," the Carter family said in a statement.

Rosalynn Carter's diagnosis is just the latest health battle for the aging couple. Jimmy Carter, 98, has been receiving end-of-life care at their home since February.

Carter's grandson said last week that his grandfather is in "good spirits," and has been busy connecting with family and receiving updates about humanitarian work his foundation is doing.