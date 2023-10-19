watch live
Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Ga. election case

After requesting a speedy trial, Donald Trump's 2020 election attorney Sidney Powell reached an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty.

Sidney Powell, right, speaks next to Rudy Giuliani.
AP
By Scripps News Staff
Posted: 10:17 a.m. EDT Oct 19, 2023

Sidney Powell, who served as an attorney for then-President Donald Trump in the weeks after the 2020 election, pleaded guilty to multiple criminal counts tied to the 2020 election. 

Powell was one of 19 defendants, including Trump, who were being tried in Georgia for allegedly trying to overturn the results of the election and prevent Joe Biden from becoming president. Powell and fellow co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro requested a speedy trial. The others waived their right to a speedy trial. 

Powell and Chesebro were scheduled to begin their trials this week. 

