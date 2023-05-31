Former VP Mike Pence expected to join race for president next week

Exclusive: Mike Pence says he would ban transgender troops again
Mike Pence addressed numerous topics, including trans rights, Trump, the war in Ukraine and the current field in the race for president.LEARN MORE
Former Vice President Mike Pence will reportedly kick off his campaign with a video and speech in Iowa next week.
The race to become the Republican nominee for president is getting crowded.
Former Vice President Mike Pence will kick off his presidential campaign in Iowa next week, according to multiple reports.
According to NBC News, Pence will release a campaign video and give a speech in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 7.
The news of Pence joining the race comes just hours of Scripps News confirmed that former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie would also announce his candidacy for president next week.
Mike Pence addressed numerous topics, including trans rights, Trump, the war in Ukraine and the current field in the race for president.LEARN MORE
For Pence, the race will pit him against his 2020 and 2016 running mate, former President Donald Trump. Pence has recently been critical of Trump. In a Scripps News interview, Pence said it was wrong for Trump to demand he delay certification of the 2020 election, which the pair lost to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
"I had no right to overturn the election," Pence said. "I'll always believe by God's grace that we did our duty that day in ensuring the peaceful transfer of power."
With the addition of Pence and Christie in the field, there will be nine candidates trying to secure enough votes to become the Republican nominee for president.
The other seven are Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy and Larry Elder.
The winner of the Republican nomination will most likely take on President Biden in the general election.
The former New Jersey governor ran for president in 2016 but dropped out.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined a growing field of candidates. But whether he gets the debate with GOP frontrunner Donald Trump remains in question.
The Florida governor is expected to be somewhat of a formidable foe, running in the GOP field against former President Donald Trump.
In his ruling Tuesday, the judge cited national media coverage of the incident, including statements from high-profile figures regarding the case.
The bacteria that researchers think is wrapped up in the seaweed is known as Vibrio.
A new study looked at what might make a couple more likely to have separate bank accounts.