Former VP Pence appears before grand jury investigating Trump

Appeals court says no to Trump's effort to block Pence's testimony
Mike Pence has been asked by the DOJ to testify in a case investigating Trump's efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election.LEARN MORE
Former VP Mike Pence appeared before a grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Former Vice President Mike Pence appeared before a grand jury on Thursday that is investigating former President Donald Trump and his alleged role in efforts to attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
Speaking with a person familiar with the matter, Scripps News confirmed that Pence gave testimony before a special counsel.
Pence was reportedly inside the courthouse for over seven hours.
This is a developing story and could be updated.
Mike Pence has been asked by the DOJ to testify in a case investigating Trump's efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election.LEARN MORE
In the hours after President Joe Biden's reelection bid announcement, the Republican Party released an ad completely made by AI.
The former two-term Republican governor of Arkansas has stuck out for his willingness to criticize former President Donald Trump.
President Joe Biden has announced his plans to run for reelection, but the question is: Why did he announce it on social media and not at a rally?
Taiwan-based carrier Starlux Airlines just launched service to the U.S., billing itself as a luxury airline.
E. Jean Carroll faced cross-examination Thursday from former president Donald Trump's lawyers, who tried to discredit her memory.
Senate Republicans blocked a Democratic effort to pass the Equal Rights Amendment, which supporters have tried to revive for decades.