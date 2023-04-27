watch live
Former VP Pence appears before grand jury investigating Trump

Former VP Mike Pence appeared before a grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

AP
By Scripps News Staff
April 27, 2023

Former Vice President Mike Pence appeared before a grand jury on Thursday that is investigating former President Donald Trump and his alleged role in efforts to attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. 

Speaking with a person familiar with the matter, Scripps News confirmed that Pence gave testimony before a special counsel.

Pence was reportedly inside the courthouse for over seven hours.

This is a developing story and could be updated. 

