Friday deadline looms in Trump's Colorado ballot case

In filings submitted to the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday, attorneys for former President Donald Trump said the Colorado Supreme Court made an error when it decided former President Donald Trump is not allowed to be on the state's primary election ballot.

They also said the former president did not engage in an insurrection and that the 14th Amendment does not apply to him because he took a separate oath.

The attorneys said if the ruling is allowed to stand, it will mark the first time in the history of the United States that the judiciary has prevented voters from casting ballots for the leading major party presidential candidate.

Attorneys said there have been about 60 lawsuits against the former president trying to keep him off primary election ballots across the country. Colorado's is the first to make it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Friday is the deadline for the secretary of state in Colorado to certify primary election ballots.

March 5 is Super Tuesday, when Colorado and other states will hold primary voting.

It's not yet clear if the U.S. Supreme Court will weigh in on Trump's Colorado case by the Friday deadline.

In the meantime, Trump's name remains on the ballot: The status quo stays in place until the Supreme Court makes a ruling or decision on the case.