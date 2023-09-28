Friday Powerball's jackpot climbs after 30 drawings without winner

Winner of $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claims prize in Florida
Powerball will have its fourth-largest jackpot ever on Friday, as the lottery has gone over two months without a winner.
Friday's Powerball jackpot will grow to an estimated $925 million after no one hit all six numbers on Wednesday's drawing worth over $850 million. Friday marks the fourth-largest jackpot in the lottery's history.
The numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 1-7-46-47-63 and a Powerball of 7.
The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million. There have been four winning Powerball tickets sold in 2023.
The Powerball jackpot has grown since a winning ticket was sold on July 19, marking 29 consecutive drawings without a winner.
Powerball also has prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million, and the odds of winning a smaller prize are about 1 in 25. There were nearly 1.8 million winning tickets for smaller prizes on Wednesday. Among the smaller prizes, four tickets on Wednesday hit all five white balls, which pays out at least $1 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states and Washington, D.C. Friday's jackpot is the second-largest Powerball has had this year; a winning ticket was sold in California on Jul. 19. That jackpot was worth $1.08 billion.
Since Powerball lengthened the odds of hitting all six numbers in 2015, the multi-state lottery generally has six to nine winners a year. All 10 of its largest jackpots have also come since 2015. The largest Powerball jackpot in history was $2.04 billion, won on Nov. 7, 2022.
The $925 million jackpot figure is based on the winner choosing the annuity option. If the winner takes the lump sum, that person would win $432.4 million. Both figures are before taxes.
