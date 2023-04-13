Where to find free money in every state

Millennials aren't saving as much compared to Gen X, baby boomers
The dot-com bubble and Great Recession led to an unstable financial start for millennials. Here are a few tips to get on the right financial track.LEARN MORE
The unclaimed funds could come from a business or the government. Here is a list of where to find money that is owed to you.
Times are tough these days. Inflation is at an all-time high. Paying the bills can often be a stretch.
There are ways to find free money that may be owed to you. From unclaimed properties in your state to life insurance funds, the cash is out there.
There’s no one central location to find unclaimed funds. But if you do the legwork, you may come up with unexpected cash. The unclaimed funds could come from a business or the government. Here is a list of places where you may be able to find money.
Search for unclaimed funds at your state’s unclaimed property office. If you have lived in other states, check there too. The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators has a comprehensive list on its website for all 50 states.
Uncle Sam may owe you some back taxes. Go to the IRS refund tool to see if the government owes you a tax refund.
If you have a Federal Housing Authority (FHA) loan, search the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) database to see if you are owed a refund.
Did you serve your country? Search the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) database to see if you may be owed an insurance refund.
If you had a legal proceeding, you could be owed some money. The U.S. Courts Unclaimed Funds locator helps you search for money that may be owed to you after a business or person declares bankruptcy.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has a database of investment enforcement cases. For investors who may have put their money into unsavory businesses.
The dot-com bubble and Great Recession led to an unstable financial start for millennials. Here are a few tips to get on the right financial track.LEARN MORE
The central bank noted that recent developments in the banking sector will likely weigh negatively on economic activity, hiring, and inflation.
The IRS estimates that of the 1.5 million people who are owed a 2019 tax refund, half would get over $893.
After food prices spiked in 2022, there are signs your grocery bill might be dropping.
South Korea believes its neighbor launched a new type of ballistic missile using solid fuel that makes it more mobile and harder to detect.
Rat czar Kathleen Corradi says she wants New York City to move past being known as the home of the "Pizza Rat."
43-year-old Bob Lee, killed in San Francisco's Rincon Point neighborhood earlier this month, reportedly knew the suspect.