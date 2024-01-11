Gaza Health Ministry says at least 23,469 Palestinians killed in war

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said Thursday that the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire and airstrikes has risen to at least 23,469 since the latest war erupted on Oct. 7.

The count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesperson for the ministry, said 59,604 other people were wounded over the same period. He said 70% of those killed were women and children.

The majority of the dead have been killed in Israeli airstrikes that have decimated vast swathes of the territory.

Tensions have also soared along the Israeli-Lebanese border since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into southern Israel ignited the war in Gaza. Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, has been attacking Israeli military posts along the border.

Israel has been carrying out artillery shelling and airstrikes.

Hezbollah said an Israeli airstrike on a health center run by the militant group killed two paramedics and wounded another.

Thursday's airstrike in the border village of Hanine hit a center run by Hezbollah's Islamic Health Organization.

Hezbollah's media office described the attack as "a flagrant aggression on a center that serves Lebanese citizens wounded by the ongoing Israeli aggression."

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.