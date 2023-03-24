Report: Gen Z accumulating debt faster than other generations

Report: More than 100 million adults are paying off medical bills
More than 70% of people reported having bills directly with hospitals, which typically means a substantial balance.LEARN MORE
Generation Z had, on average, more than $16,000 of debt at the end of of 2022. That's an increase of 3% from earlier in the year.
Most Americans have some type of debt, but it appears younger adults are struggling to bring down their balances.
According to a study from Credit Karma, Generation Z, which is defined as people born between 1997 and 2012, accumulated a higher percentage of debt at the end of 2022.
The study shows that Generation Z had, on average, $15,796 of debt between March and May of 2022. It rose to $16,283 from October to December, a 3.08% increase.
More than 70% of people reported having bills directly with hospitals, which typically means a substantial balance.LEARN MORE
While other generations have accumulated more debt over their lifetime, the rate their debt is increasing is still lower than the rate of Generation Z, the study says.
Student loan debt and auto loan debt appear to be the biggest chunk of debt for Generation Z. Young adults with student loan debt are carrying balances of about $15,000, on average. The average car loan is nearly $20,000, the report states.
It appears Generation Z is also falling behind on their bills. The report says it was the only generation to report an increase in past-due accounts from March to December 2022. However, it appears Generation Z may be doing just enough to hold off a call from a collection agency. The report notes that Generation Z had the lowest percentage of accounts going into collections from the beginning to the end of last year.
More Americans say they would rely on credit cards in case of a sudden emergency than on personal savings.LEARN MORE
A survey conducted by savings.com found 45% of parents are giving their adult children an average of $1,400 per month to cover expenses.
Research shows two in five women struggle to buy period products, and this can lead to substituting products, stretching product use, or being absent.
Compared to 2020 and 2021, now is a better time to buy an RV. But is it still a good time to buy?
Paul Rusesabagina has asserted that his 2020 arrest was in response to his criticism of President Paul Kagame over alleged human rights abuses.
The bill would require schools to publish course studies and a list of books kept in libraries, as well as allow parents to exam school budgets.
Supporters say the law prevents children from making decisions they may later regret, while opponents say it infringes on parents' rights.