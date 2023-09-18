Generac recalls 64,000 generators that can burn users

Water bead kits at Target recalled after causing 1 death, 1 injury
Buffalo Games reported a 10-month-old's death in July 2023 in Wisconsin and a 9-month-old's serious injury in November 2022 in Maine.LEARN MORE
The company received three reports of users severely burning themselves while using the portable generators.
Generac has issued a recall of nearly 64,000 portable generators after receiving 27 reports of the generators overheating and pressurizing or expelling fuel when opened.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, three of the incidents resulted in severe burn injuries.
The generators were sold from April 2011 through June 2023 for between $3,300 and $3,650, the CPSC said.
The recall includes the following models:
Type GP15000E model numbers:
G0057341
G0057342
005734R1
005734R2
Type GP17500E model numbers:
G0057351
G0057352
005735R1
005735R2
Owners can find the model numbers on a label on the heat shield between the engine and alternator.
Buffalo Games reported a 10-month-old's death in July 2023 in Wisconsin and a 9-month-old's serious injury in November 2022 in Maine.LEARN MORE
The CPSC is encouraging owners to immediately stop using the generators and contact Generac at 888-391-0503 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT for a free repair kit.
The recall is the third announced by Generac of some of its generators since 2021. Last year, it reannounced a 2021 recall of dozens of its models that caused 37 injuries, including 24 finger amputations and five finger crushings. Twenty-nine of the 37 incidents were reported after the 2021 recall.
The CPSC posts updated recall notices on its website every Thursday. You can search through past CPSC recalls on its website.
You can also be among the first to learn of product recalls by signing up for emails directly through the CPSC.
Buffalo Games reported a 10-month-old's death in July 2023 in Wisconsin and a 9-month-old's serious injury in November 2022 in Maine.
A French government agency issued a recall order for the iPhone 12 after it failed a test for electromagnetic waves that the body can absorb.
"Extraneous materials" triggered nine recalls in 2022 of more than 477,000 pounds of food regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Police discovered his mother's body while conducting a wellness check and are still searching for the former footballer.
Las Vegas police are now investigating the incident as a homicide after seeing the disturbing video circulate on social media.
The annual U.S. News and World Report rankings have faced criticism for their "outsized influence they may play with prospective students."