Georgia's case against Trump is now expected sometime next week

All eyes turn to Georgia as another Trump indictment is expected
Five of the 45 pages in last week's indictment were devoted specifically to the former president's actions in Georgia.LEARN MORE
New reports suggest an Atlanta grand jury will hear a case against former President Donald Trump sometime next week.
Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to present her case on alleged election interference by former President Donald Trump to a grand jury next week, multiple outlets now report.
The New York Times cited interviews with witnesses who had gone before the grand jury, who said "they had not received notices instructing them to testify within the next 48 hours." This suggests the jury will not deal with the case until sometime next week.
ABC News cited "sources familiar with the matter," who said Willis was likely to present her case next week.
Scripps News has not independently verified the timing in the new reports.
Five of the 45 pages in last week's indictment were devoted specifically to the former president's actions in Georgia.LEARN MORE
Willis indicated in earlier letters that she planned to seek indictments from a grand jury in early August.
Officials in Atlanta have arranged extra physical security around the Fulton County Courthouse, erecting barricades along the street. Roads around the building were closed through Aug. 18.
Willis also directed staff to work remotely during the first part of August.
She told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she has received racist threats in advance of the expected case.
Trump is expected to face charges based on alleged interference in Georgia's 2020 presidential election. At the time, he placed a call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and asked him to find additional votes that would change the outcome of the election.
District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan issued his ruling on Monday, more than a month after the countersuit was filed.
Five of the 45 pages in last week's indictment were devoted specifically to the former president's actions in Georgia.
Trump insisted he wouldn't get a fair trial in Washington, D.C., and said he wanted a change in venue.
Issue 1 would have made it more difficult to amend Ohio's constitution. Its defeat may show how voters feel about an upcoming abortion vote.
Beyond bracelets, there are also clothes and stickers that makers are selling.
As part of Texas' aggressive response to migration at the U.S. southern border, buoys have been placed in river waters, causing safety concerns.