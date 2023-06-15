Get ready: Student loan interest, payments set to resume

Significant Supreme Court rulings expected in coming days, weeks
From affirmative action to student loans, there are several major cases the Supreme Court is about to decide.LEARN MORE
Payments won't come out automatically, and there are options to help lower monthly payments when they resume later this year.
As student loan borrowers await the fate of a Supreme Court case on student loan forgiveness, a pause on payments ends Oct. 1.
According to the Department of Education, interest on federal student loans will begin accumulating in September. Payments will be due starting a month after.
This will officially bring an end to an over three-year moratorium on student loan debt payments originally implemented by the Trump administration at the onset of the pandemic. Payments were set to resume earlier this year, but paused due to the uncertainty surrounding the case now in the Supreme Court.
The court is expected to rule soon on whether federal student loan borrowers can have up to $20,000 of their debt forgiven by the government.
President Joe Biden's plan calls for borrowers with incomes of up to $125,000 to receive up to $10,000 in federal student loan forgiveness. That amount increases to $20,000 for borrowers who received Pell Grants.
From affirmative action to student loans, there are several major cases the Supreme Court is about to decide.LEARN MORE
If the Supreme Court were to allow President Biden's plan to be enacted, those who have their loans fully forgiven would not be required to pay anything.
The Department of Education said that payments won't automatically be taken from accounts and servicers would contact borrowers to resume payments.
The Department of Education is also encouraging borrowers who might struggle with payments to explore its income-driven repayment plans.
When payments do resume, the Brookings Institution said millions will likely be unprepared to make payments.
"Regardless of one’s view on the merits of Biden's loan cancellation plan, it is dangerous to ignore the substantial likelihood that judicial rulings will end the payment pause, strike down cancellation, or both. Failing to prepare at-risk borrowers for these outcomes is irresponsible and may inflict more harm on those who have already spent years struggling with burdensome student debt," the report said.
Why the 30-year mortgage means housing inventory issues may stay a while.
Sewer and water rates are rising across the country. Here is why and what you can do to keep your bill down.
Overall grocery prices are still going up, but there has been a historic drop in the cost of eggs.
New York City is just the latest to prohibit discrimination based on weight and height, but other places are considering similar legislation.
The person who checked out George Orwell's "Nineteen Eighty-Four" said they believes others would benefit from reading the book in this day and age.
U.S. Golf Association CEO Mike Whan said this year's coverage of the tournament will feature 30% fewer commercials after viewer complaints.