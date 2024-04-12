'Golden Bachelor' couple Gerry and Theresa are getting divorced

"The Golden Bachelor" couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are headed for divorce.

The pair made the announcement together on "Good Morning America" Friday.

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation," Turner said, "and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage."

The news comes just three months after their live televised wedding on Jan. 4.

Turner and Nist made history as the first couple to come out of "The Bachelor" spinoff, a show that gave hope for love at later stages in life. Turner, 72, and Nist, 70, got engaged during the show's finale that aired in November.

"We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched 'The Golden Bachelor,' and I don't think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope," Nist said. "We want none of that to change for anybody."

During the show, the couple acknowledged being from separate states — with Turner from Indiana and Nist from New Jersey — but committed to finding a plan to make things work. On "GMA," the couple said they had looked at several homes to move into together, but never ended up pulling the trigger. Both wanted to be close to their families.

During their sit-down interview, Turner and Nist held hands in solidarity as they talked through their split. They both said they did not fall out of love.

"I still love this person, there is no doubt in my mind," Turner said. "I still am in love with her. I root for her every day."

The couple still hopes that people inspired by the show's message of finding love later in life hold on to hope.

"Don't give up. We say stay in it, stay hopeful," Nist said.

Both said they will continue to look for love.