Grand jury reconvenes in classified documents case against Trump

AP source: Trump team turns over items marked as classified
The defense team wants to make a case that charges should not be filed.
A grand jury investigating the classified documents case related to former President Donald Trump reconvened in Washington, D.C., today after a hiatus.
The renewed activity comes just one day after lawyers for the former president met with Justice Department officials.
There is speculation that special counsel Jack Smith could be nearing a decision. The defense team wants to make a case that charges should not be filed.
Harvey Eisenberg, former federal prosecutor for the District of Maryland says all the renewed activity doesn't mean an indictment is coming soon.
This case started about two years ago, when National Archives said they believed classified documents had been improperly taken to Mar-a-Lago, and over a period of several months all documents were not returned.
The Justice Department is now investigating if the documents were mishandled, and if anyone tried to obstruct the process to get them back. Because this case involves a former president and people around him, Eisenberg said the case has to be solid in order for there to be an indictment.
