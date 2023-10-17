Grandmother arrested after infant dies from overdose of antihistamine

FDA warns of risks involved with compounded ketamine products
The FDA has not approved ketamine products for the treatment of psychiatric disorders. The agency says there is increased risk in compounded ketamine.LEARN MORE
An autopsy revealed the 11-month-old boy died died from an overdose of a powerful medication used to treat runny nose and watery eyes.
A grandmother in Broward County, Florida, was arrested last week for the 2022 death of her 11-month-old grandson.
According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, Josiah Fenelus died on Aug. 21, 2022. A coroner's autopsy revealed that Josiah had a "lethal concentration of the powerful antihistamine cyproheptadine" in his body at the time of his death.
The boy's grandmother, Tibina Louissant, told investigators she was the only person to make Josiah’s bottles while in her care. Authorities said she was watching Josiah for the weekend.
The sheriff's office said toxicology samples from two of his bottles tested positive for cyproheptadine.
The medicine is commonly used to stop runny nose, watery eyes and itchy rash, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The Cleveland Clinic says the medicine can be prescribed for children as young as age 2.
The FDA has not approved ketamine products for the treatment of psychiatric disorders. The agency says there is increased risk in compounded ketamine.LEARN MORE
The coroner said that Josiah's cause of death was determined to be cyproheptadine toxicity. The autopsy listed the manner of death as homicide.
The Sheriff's office said that Josiah had no known medical issues before his death.
Louissant was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.
Last month, the Broward County Sheriff's Office released a warning about the drug.
"According to the FDA, cyproheptadine is a powerful antihistamine that also acts as an appetite stimulant and is frequently used to augment one’s physical appearance," the sheriff's office said. It is only legal with a doctor’s prescription but can be found in products sold in certain stores and online without a prescription. Antihistamine overdose can cause disorientation, hallucinations, coma and, in some cases, death."
The agency says Win.IT America Inc. employed two children, ages 11 and 13, for months at a Kentucky facility.
One of the inmates is accused of murder, while the others face charges including aggravated assault and drug trafficking.
An annual report by the FBI found violent crime is down in the U.S., but hate crimes and property crimes are rising.
The agency says Win.IT America Inc. employed two children, ages 11 and 13, for months at a Kentucky facility.
The missiles that went to Ukraine have a shorter range than the maximum distance the missiles can have due to concerns about escalating the war.
Certain straightening products that contain formaldehyde could be banned in the U.S. following a 2022 study showing a link to uterine cancer.